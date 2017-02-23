Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Third Child

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is about to celebrate a milestone event: The Teen Mom 2 cast member is expecting her third child.

"I am pregnant," Isaac and Lincoln’s mama shared on her website, along with an image of a sonogram.

"I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready," she continued. "Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made; I already know some won’t agree, but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out."

Kail elaborated on her decision to wait to reveal the life-changing news. "I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy, and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high-risk with this pregnancy," she stated. "I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."

"I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids, but I’m pregnant again," she wrote. "I know so many will have comments on this, but here’s the thing -- I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage. Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation, but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book -- with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about, and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."

As fans of the long-running series know, Kail's firstborn Isaac made his grand debut during 16 and Pregnant back in 2010, and two-year-old Lincoln was born during the fifth installment of the reality program. We'll never forget Isaac adorably declaring, "Look! He's a baby!" and stating that the newborn’s hair was “disgusting” (relive it in the sentimental clip below) when he met his sibling for the first time. Such sweet memories -- and there’s more to come for Kail’s boys in the not-so-distant future! Wonder what the adorable duo will declare when they bond with this munchkin (Kail isn't finding out the peanut's gender until the summer!).

And catch Kail and her loved ones on Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c.