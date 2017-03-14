Frank Ocean Goes 'Biking' With Jay Z And Tyler, The Creator On His New Track

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival + David M. Benett/Getty Images for Mondrian Hotel + Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Frank Ocean's blondedRADIO was the launchpad for his last single, "Chanel," and his latest — which features Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator — made its debut on his Beats 1 radio show, too.

Ocean premiered "Biking" on April 7, with the familiar strains of "Futura Free" — the last track off his last album, Blonde — giving way to piano and Jay Z putting a new spin on an old adage: "What goes around comes around."

Acoustic guitar strums and Ocean's voice wash over us shortly thereafter, as do talk of making toasts at his friends' weddings and the physical stress inflicted by the simple act of biking up and downhill. Tyler comes in far more subdued than we're used to hearing him, speaking of sapphires soaking in his own sweat. (He then shared his verses from the track on Twitter, above.)

Ocean closed out the third episode of blondedRADIO with a few more rounds of the "Biking," and hey — no complaints here. He played "Chanel" on a loop when he dropped that, too, and we're very into "Biking" getting imprinted on our brains in similar fashion.