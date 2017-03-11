FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Frank Ocean's New Track Is As Elegant As The Label It Mentions

This one doesn't sound like "space reggae" so much, but Frank Ocean's latest single does sound just as dreamy as the bulk of Blonde.

Ocean dropped a standalone single, "Chanel," on the second episode of his Beats 1 show, blonded RADIO. The soft, looping piano and that glimmering beat are as gorgeous as the designs of the French fashion house, and it's a close sonic sibling to Blonde's "Seigfried," "Pink + White," and "Skyline To," especially.

While the original cut of the single is available on streaming platforms and for purchase on iTunes, the remix — which features A$AP Rocky — appears to be a blonded RADIO exclusive.

Chanel isn't the only recognizable name to get checked: 21 Savage and Cam'Ron are referenced on Ocean's verses, and A$AP Rocky mentioned his ex-fiancée Chanel Iman on a line that has him admitting his own infidelity.

Listen to "Chanel" here, and read its lyrics via Ocean's Tumblr below.