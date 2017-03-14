Getty Images

Lana Del Rey And The Weeknd Want To ‘Take Off All Your Clothes’ On New Duet

The Weeknd may be “King of the Fall,” but put him on a Lana Del Rey song and he suddenly has summertime on his mind.

The starry-eyed musical soulmates have reteamed on “Lust for Life,” the title track from Lana’s upcoming fourth studio album. This marks their third collaboration, following The Weeknd’s “Prisoner” and “Stargirl Interlude.”

The smoky, ’60s-inspired “Lust for Life” is easily their dreamiest collab to date — it sounds like how a hot summer night feels. Lana and Weeknd alternate telling each other to “take off, take off all your clothes,” then wistfully proclaim, “They say only the good die young / That just ain’t right / ’Cause we’re having too much fun / Too much fun tonight.”

“Lust for Life” premiered today (April 19) on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show. Lana spoke about the new song with him, saying, “I really felt like [The Weeknd] just added so much to it. It was the perfect track for him to join me on.”

Lana also revealed to MistaJam that her new album has “an acoustic side” to it, including one song called “Yosemite” that’s “kind of a love song that I did all in one take.” The album also includes the previously released “Love,” and is expected to arrive sometime this spring (hopefully in time to cure our summertime sadness).