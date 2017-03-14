Future Flaunts His 'Collection' In NSFW New Video

Getty Images

Future’s latest video comes with a “NSFW” tag, and, sure enough, that’s definitely not just a light suggestion.

The black-and-white clip for “My Collection” stars Future reciting his rhymes as a growing number of topless women pose around him. “Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection,” he raps over the Metro Boomin-crafted beat, as the women in his “collection” stand idly by. There’s also a peacock that gets some ample screen time.

The Nick Walker-directed video was released as an Apple Music exclusive. You can watch the full thing here, or check out a 30 second preview below, which shows Future lighting up a blunt and counting up stacks of bills prior to the first verse kicking in.

“My Collection” is the lead track from HNDRXX — one of two chart-topping albums Future dropped back in February — and follows last month’s video for “Use Me.”