Future Reflects On His Dark Childhood In ‘Use Me’ Video

YouTube

Future’s “Use Me” is the first cut from HNDRXX to get the visual treatment, and it’s as moody and affecting as the trap ballad itself.

The compelling vid finds Future taking his shades off to confront his younger self in an empty diner. He’s hardened and cold, but Young Future is colder, and they take a nighttime drive together during which the Atlanta rapper pours his whole self into that gut punch of a second verse: “When you get high enough, you can dodge raindrops / And tell your momma and your daddy you in a gang now.”

As the swirling chorus creeps back in, the two Futures enter a home where a woman had been tied up by two masked robbers. “When I was young, I was in one of those houses, like a drug house, where I always get busted, police runnin' in there,” Future says in a voice-over. “It was my grandma's house.”

Future’s on a hell of a rise lately — with his recently released albums Future and HNDRXX, he became the first artist ever to score back-to-back No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 albums chart.