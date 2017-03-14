Pink's Post-Baby Fitness Journey Is All Self-Empowerment And No BS

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Pink gave birth to baby Jameson just before the new year on December 26, 2016, and the mama has been hard at work — both in a musical sense, thanks to her new collaboration with Sia, and in a physical frame of mind, too.

Pink took a timeout from her workout to share her thoughts on her progress and how she's feeling, and she specifically made a point to squash any stigma pertaining to numbers by sharing her own weight and what that doesn't mean to her.

She wrote that her weight falls under the "regular standards" of obese, and that feeling strong is more important to her than what the scale has to say.

"I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese," she shared. "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!"

Preach, Pink.