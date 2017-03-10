Sia And Pink Link Up For The Power Duet ‘Waterfall’

Getty Images

In the last year, Pink and Sia have both scored hits with anthemic songs about self-empowerment: Pink with "Just Like Fire" and Sia with "The Greatest." Now the two powerful singers are finally hanging out on the same battlefield.

Production duo Stargate brings the two vocalists together on a new song called "Waterfall," which has very little, if anything, to do with TLC's classic song "Waterfalls."

But it's an upbeat, wistful track all the same, and it's great to hear Sia's voice next to Pink's.