Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Pink Shares The Precious First Photos Of Her New Baby

Pink had an extra-special holiday season this year, as her second child with husband Carey Hart arrived the day after Christmas. Meet the adorable Jameson Moon Hart, everybody.

Jameson joins Willow Sage, Pink and Hart's five-year-old daughter. The couple, who've been together on-and-off since 2001, kept Pink's pregnancy private for most of the year.

Last month, they finally revealed the happy news — 2016 could use some of that, let's be real — with this beautiful photo of Willow saying hi to her soon-to-be sibling.

So far, Willow is taking after her mother. She just dyed her hair neon pink — her mama's signature style — to ring in the new year.

Jameson may be too young to experiment with hair dye, but maybe someday he'll follow in his mom and sister's footsteps.