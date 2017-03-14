Kanye West’s Latest Yeezy Collection Sold Out In 5 Minutes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Yesterday, Kanye West quietly released his Calabasas-themed Yeezy x Adidas collection. Although the collection — named in honor of the Kardashian's hometown — was not advertised beyond vague product placement on Kim, Kendall, and Kylie's respective Snapchats, it sold out instantaneously.

According to Cosmopolitan, most of the collection was gone within five minutes. As of writing this, it appears the only thing you can still get your hands on is a pair of PVC mules. If you've got a spare $625 lying around and you're interested in a pair of clear shoes, you're in luck!

Otherwise, if you were dying for pair of the Calabasas Powerphase sneakers, you're probably going to have to look to eBay. Or, ya know, start obsessively soliciting Kim Kardashian on Twitter until she caves and sends you a pair.