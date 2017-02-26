Kim Kardashian Wants To Send You A Free Pair Of Yeezys

Raymond Hall/GC Images

She's the Santa of Sneakers. Or the Oprah of Twitter. Or both.

Social media can be used for good, and Kim Kardashian is here to prove it by turning Twitter into a Yeezy delivery service. Sort of.

On February 25, Kim's feed became a flood of "Ask and ye shall receive" back-and-forths with fans. It all started with her posting a photo of Kanye West's latest version of the distinct sneaker, the Zebra 350.

The post itself isn't that big a deal: Her Snapchat frequently features baby Saint wearing the kicks, and she and the fam sent over teeny tiny Yeezys to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's baby, Luna, as a Valentine's Day present.

But now, she's going beyond outfitting her friends and family with the sneakers, and is taking it upon herself to send them to strangers. It all started with her replying to a simple tweet gushing about the zebra Yeezys ...

... And then she started taking requests from there. It was only a matter of time before someone said what we were all thinking and called Kim the "Twitter Oprah."

First, she gave away a bunch of Kylie Jenner's lip kits. Now, she's giving away a bunch of Kanye's Yeezys. Khloé, keep tabs on your Good American warehouse — Kim may be feeling generous and start handing out your jeans next!