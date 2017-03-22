Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Model Kanye’s Newest Adidas Sneaker

Kanye West's latest Yeezy sneaker might drop any day now. The proof: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both showed off the shoe on Snapchat around the same time last night.

Kim Kardashian West / Snapchat

Kendall Jenner / Snapchat

The Calabasas Powerphase sneaker is an homage to both the Kardashians' home base of Calabasas, California, and the classic Adidas Powerphase sneaker, which was popular in the '80s. It looks a lot like the original, but with the word "Calabasas" imprinted in gold on the side.

Kanye himself wore the shoes to his Yeezy x Adidas fashion show last month.

It's rumored the Calabasas Powerhouse will retail for $120, which is pretty affordable compared to the roughly $250 that original Yeezys sell for (not to mention the thousands of dollars they can cost when resold).

I wonder if the effort to get Kim and Kendall to model them is to show off the shoe's unisex potential. Either way, we now wait with baited breath for their release.