The Chainsmokers’ Surprising New Song Will Soundtrack Your Next Breakup

The Chainsmokers are slowing it down. After spending years churning out dance hit after dance hit, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall announced a heavyhearted breakup song, "The One," on Monday (March 27) via Snapchat filter. It's the first track off their "very personal" debut album, Memories...Do Not Open, due out April 7.

"Down and down we go / We'll torch this place we know / Before one of us takes a chance / And breaks this, I won't be the one," Taggart croons in the chorus, proving he's officially this duo's lead vocalist. He sings about a dying relationship, perhaps referencing their 2016 single "All We Know," which also covers a fizzling love.

Looks like this couple is done getting "Closer."