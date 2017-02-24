Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Chainsmokers Will Be More ‘Vulnerable’ Than Ever On Their Debut Album

Mark your calendars — The Chainsmokers' debut album drops April 7, and the duo just got real about what makes this release one of their most special yet. In addition to being their first full-length LP, this project hits especially close to home, and its title reflects that.

“We titled the album Memories...Do Not Open, because these songs are very personal to us,” they wrote on Instagram Thursday night (February 23). “[They're] collections of private memories and thoughts that we now want to share with you and in the process make ourselves pretty vulnerable, but that's songwriting and music's goal, to open up and relate to one another.”

They also shared the album's cover art, which features a taped-up cardboard box in the center of a childhood bedroom. Polaroids and twinkle lights line the walls, and the (presumably twin-sized) bed is unmade. “The box in the artwork represents that collection of items your mom would throw together once you moved out and she changed your room into a gym or office,” they continued. “For us this is like coming home and opening up that box with each item symbolizing a memory and feeling.”

Memories...Do Not Open will include their most recent collab with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This,” as well as “Paris” and 10 brand-spankin'-new tunes.

Meanwhile, their inescapable hits “Closer” and “Don't Let Me Down” live on last year's Collage EP. If their insane popularity in 2016 was any indication, this year — given their upcoming album and massive arena tour — will be even more spectacular.