The Chainsmokers’ Album Tracklist Is Full of Surprises

Well, well, well... it appears The Chainsmokers are just full of surprises.

The EDM hitmakers are one step “closer” (sorry) to releasing their debut album, and on Monday (March 13), they unveiled the LP’s full tracklist. Memories... Do Not Open comprises 12 tracks and includes the previously released singles “Paris” and “Something Just Like This,” featuring Coldplay. That’s not the surprising part. In an unexpected twist, the pair’s Halsey-featuring smash “Closer” is nowhere to be found. What can we say — the guys are apparently focused on fresher material.

Speaking of, the new tracklist also reveals the album’s slate of featured artists. Besides Coldplay, there are appearances from R&B singer Jhené Aiko, French crooner Louane, country duo Florida Georgia Line, and Emily Warren, the female vocalist from “Paris.”

Memories... Do Not Open arrives on April 7, the duo make their Saturday Night Live debut on April 8, and they kick off a 40-date arena tour on April 13. In other words, get ready for a ‘Smokers-filled spring.