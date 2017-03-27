Halsey Reflects On The Troubled Relationship Behind Her New Album

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mark your calendars: Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom arrives June 2. After speculating wildly about what's to come, we finally have concrete details about the "Closer" singer's sophomore effort. Like her debut Badlands, this follow-up will also be a concept album. This time around, the focus is on two lovers that exist somewhere in the future.

"The whole reason you make a record is to figure stuff out about yourself," Halsey told Rolling Stone about the real-life romance that bled into her new music. "I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you're in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person. I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record."

Purging seems to be her favorite verb to describe the album, in fact. "I'm a purger," she said. "I bottle everything up and purge it all out of me. That's why I write so quickly. It's like I'm vomiting months of psychoanalysis."

So who, exactly, inspired all this emotional purging? Halsey keeps her personal life pretty private, though that never stopped rumors from flying. She reportedly dated Norwegian producer Lido on-and-off over the years, and they worked together on Badlands. But enough about that — let's let the album speak for itself.