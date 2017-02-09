7 Things We Need From Halsey On Her New Album

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Halsey fans, prepare yourselves. After promising new music in 2017, your girl quietly announced that her sophomore album will arrive in June by updating her Twitter and Instagram bios with the happy news last week.

Halsey/Twitter

That info has since been removed, by the way, and replaced with "this is not a dream..." Indeed, it's been nearly two years of non-dreaming since Halsey's last record, Badlands, dropped in August 2015, so it's about damn time for a follow-up. Here's what we're hoping for.