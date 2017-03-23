Halsey Shared Her Album’s Release Date By Telling Our Fortune

Getty Images

Halsey has announced the release date of her second album with an especially mystical tweet.

Weeks after revealing that her sophomore LP, hopeless fountain kingdom, would be out this year, the singer shared exactly when we can expect to hear it. At first glance, her tweet looks a lot like she's telling our fortune, which, in a way, she is.

On closer inspection, the Roman numerals on the three tarot cards spell out a date: 6/2/2017. (It's a big day for Roman numerals.)

Halsey also tweeted the release date in standard numerals, in case you had trouble making out her sneaky messaging.

Just two and a half months until new Halsey — start the countdown.