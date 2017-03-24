Watch Migos And The Roots Perform ‘Bad And Boujee’ With Office Supplies

Getty Images

Following up the video premiere for “What the Price” on Thursday (March 23), Migos made their way to The Tonight Show, where they put a wildly unexpected spin on “Bad and Boujee.” (Hope you’re not sick of that hit yet — it’s apparently got plenty more mileage.)

The ATL trio joined The Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a ramshackle rendition of their CULTURE smash using only office supplies. Looking like Dunder Mifflin employees in collared shirts and khakis, the 12-man supergroup squished together in a tiny makeshift office and tore their way through “Bad and Boujee” as you’ve never heard it, building the beat with computer paper, staplers, Scotch tape, and the like.

Migos followed that hilarious performance with a much chiller one, taking to the Tonight Show stage for “T-Shirt.” Rocking fur coats in a faux blizzard, they busted out their signature Auto-Tune hooks for a performance just as epic as the song’s snowy video. Check it out below.