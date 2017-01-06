YouTube

Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio (finally) won an Oscar last year for his role as that vengeance-craving bear bait in The Revenant? It seems Migos may have seen it, thought, Hmm, we can do that, and then, well, did it.

The Atlanta trio’s new “T-Shirt” video is a nearly five-minute adventure that rivals The Revenant and Game of Thrones in pure epicness. Donning cozy animal furs and icy jewels, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff shoot arrows and cruise the snowy terrain on snowmobiles, all while recalling their pre-fame hustle. They used to trap out of Toyotas and now they’re wearing trapping hats — look how far they’ve come!

Following the video’s premiere, Chance the Rapper tweeted his immediate praise, declaring it “needs an Oscar” and even asking co-director Quavos to helm one of his future vids. We already know Chano looks great in fur, so seems like a no-brainer to us.

“T-Shirt” is the latest single from Migos’s upcoming sophomore album, Culture. The follow-up to 2015’s Yung Rich Nation drops January 27 and includes features from Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, and DJ Khaled. Here's hoping it gives us more awesome videos to look forward to.