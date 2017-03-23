Migos Transform Into Punk Rockers In ‘What The Price’ Video

YouTube

After the snowy, epic “T-Shirt” and the luxe, presidential “Deadz,” Migos continue their excellent run of videos with “What the Price.”

The video, co-directed by Migos and DAPS, reimagines the Atlanta trio as punk rockers, complete with studded leather jackets and bandanas (shoutout to Offset’s particularly awesome police-tape jacket). Accompanied by a keytar-shredding Zaytoven, they stage a junkyard jam session in the woods before heading to a seedy local bar. Drinks are poured, cash is exchanged, and it’s all good… until a slow-motion brawl breaks out between Migos and a biker gang. Do they make it out alive? Watch the video below to find out.

“What the Price” is a standout cut from the trio’s chart-topping album Culture. In other Migos news, they’re scheduled to perform “T-Shirt” on The Tonight Show tonight (March 23), where it looks like host Jimmy Fallon may or may not join their winter trap tribe.