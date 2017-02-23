Migos Team Up With 2 Chainz And Zombie Presidents In ‘Deadz’ Video

YouTube

After getting their Game of Thrones on in the epic “T-Shirt” video, Migos are living the luxe life in the visual for their latest Culture single.

The Atlanta trio’s “Deadz” begins with an orchestra performing the song’s ominous intro. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff show up dripping in diamonds and flexing in a funeral parlor, making it rain over the bodies of Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin. 2 Chainz also shows up to spit a characteristically off-kilter verse, but nothing quite beats the dark splendor of seeing these guys counting up their “deadz” next to the dead.

Because is there anything more boss than making it rain Benjamins over Benjamin Franklin’s literal corpse?

No. The answer is no. At least... until the dead prez wakes up.