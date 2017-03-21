Look Out, Ryan Gosling — Ansel Elgort Covers La La Land’s 'City Of Stars'

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Move over, Ryan Gosling — there's a new Sebastian in town. On Tuesday (March 21), Ansel Elgort shared his piano cover of La La Land's Oscar-winning song "City of Stars," and it'll make you want to fly in the air at the Griffith Observatory and never come down.

Rocking a crystal necklace and a seriously dope shirt, the Baby Driver star serenaded fans with his sultry voice while tapping away on the keys.

Elgort certainly isn't the first celeb to cover the hit Pasek and Paul song. Last December, Girl Meets World's Sabrina Carpenter put her spin on the tune, performing both Gosling and Emma Stone's parts of the duet.

Please do "A Lovely Night" next, Ansel!