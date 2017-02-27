La La Land's Dreamy Duet Wins Big At The Oscars

Getty Images/MTV

When the Oscars envelopes for Best Original Song and Best Original Score were opened in the city of stars Sunday night (February 26), they aptly honored La La Land and its standard bearer: the Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone duet "City of Stars."

La La Land maestro Justin Hurwitz accepted both awards, with lyricists Justin Paul and Benj Pasek joining him onstage to accept the Best Original Song prize. "This is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain, and all the moms who let them," Pasek said.

The two musical wins came after John Legend performed a dazzling medley of "City of Stars" and La La Land's other nominated number, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)." The stacked Best Original Song category also included Moana's "How Far I'll Go," Trolls's "Can't Stop the Feeling," and The James Foley Story's "The Empty Chair." Truly all worthy contenders, but apparently none shined as brightly as "Stars," the defining tune of a newly minted cinematic classic.