The Chainsmokers Mashed Up 'Closer' With Smash Mouth Because Why

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Maybe we've got Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the brain given the show's recent anniversary, or maybe we're just calling a spade a spade, but still: The Chainsmokers pulled a demonic move and covered Smash Mouth at SXSW and NOTHING WILL EVER BE THE SAME.

As Stereogum's Chris DeVille pointed out in a recap of the show, the chart titans reworked their smash "Closer" so that it incorporates a few bars of "All Star," and while it really, really works, we really, really wish it didn't, because this is the kind of thing that gets so stuck in your head that you're reminded of it when either track plays off in the distance somewhere.

Some thoughts:

A) WHY

B) The vision of Shrek heading to Coachella and squashing a bunch of people while attempting to crowdsurf to "Closer" is now a thing.

C) WHHHYYYYYYYYY Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y.

Good thing we ain't ever getting older so that we can play this on an infernal loop, forever, until the end of time — but hey, at least nobody fell this time.