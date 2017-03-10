Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Nothing But Love For Buffy On Its 20th Anniversary

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

It's been two whole decades since Buffy Summers won our hearts over by driving a stake into an assortment of vampires, demons, and otherwise undead bad guys. On the occasion of the cult classic's anniversary, Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating her career-defining role for all the gory glory it deserves.

Gellar took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes shot from the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and she let it all out — her appreciation for the character she was "lucky" to play, how special this "feminist challenge to gender hierarchy" was, her love for her cast and crew, the whole shebang.

"20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time," she writes. "It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more ..."

She hands out personal shout-outs to James Marsters, who played Spike, her longtime love (and occasional nemesis) on the show, as well as director Joss Whedon; David Boreanaz, who played her first, tragic love, Angel; and Alyson Hannigan, of course, who played her BFF, Willow. Her affection extends to her fans, too, whom she thanks for loving the show long past its seven years on the small screen.

Buffy wasn't a cold-blooded killer, so it's only appropriate that the woman who made her a legend be just as mushy on the inside as fans are as #buffyslays20.