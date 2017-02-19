Camila Cabello Is Cooking Up A Collaboration With Pitbull And J Balvin

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Camila Cabello is keeping busy in the wake of her split from Fifth Harmony: She dropped her track with Cashmere Cat earlier this week, and now she's hinting at a collaboration with Miami's finest. (Or, honestly, the world's finest, because Pitbull went from Mr. 305 to Mr. Worldwide long before Fifth Harmony became a thing.)

We don't know what Cabello, Pitbull, and Colombian pop sensation J Balvin are up to — but we can see they're all excited to hit the gas and speed off in a new direction together.

With a simple "vroom vroom" and a call for her gente latina to "stand up," Cabello posted two shots to Instagram that promise vibrant things to come. The two photos featured one of Cabello with Pitbull and Balvin, and another of her rocking the Cuban flag while posing with a vintage car that looks like it's straight off the streets of her native Havana.

She was reportedly in Miami shooting a music video with Pitbull and Balvin, and footage made its way to the internet from the video set that features Cabello in the same ruffled top she's sporting in the photo she posted of her and the guys.

Whatever they're working on, let's hope we see hear it — or see it! — soon.