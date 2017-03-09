Camila Cabello Wasn’t Pitbull’s First Choice For That Fast 8 Collab

Neil Mockford/GC Images + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Camila Cabello was super excited to be working with her gente latina Pitbull and J Balvin on their forthcoming collaboration, "Hey Ma," when news broke of it last month. In the clips shared from set, Cabello, Mr. Worldwide, and Balvin seemed to be fast friends — which is more than appropriate given that "Hey Ma" is the much-hyped single off the Fast 8 soundtrack. It could've made for way less than a perfect fit, though, as Pitbull recently revealed that Cabello and Balvin weren't originally intended to be his cohorts for this particular project.

"At first, it was me and Romeo Santos, Britney Spears was on the record," Pitbull told Radio.com. "[The] Fast and Furious [team] ends up loving the record. And they brought onboard J Balvin and Camila Cabello. So, it’s been an interesting journey. To watch it go on to become the intro to the movie — the first huge movie franchise to shoot in Cuba — is an amazing honor."

He went on to say that Spears wasn't bummed about the final cut of the song, and that there may be a remix featuring the original trio in the future.

So, those are two bombshells: Britney and bachata king Santos were supposed to be the original voices on "Hey Ma," and this song wasn't necessarily made for Fast 8, but the crew loved it so much they had to work it into the movie.

Honestly? This just makes the buildup for the single that much more exciting.