Here's What The Kids' Choice Awards Orange Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, 6.1 million people tuned in to the 2007 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to watch Justin Timberlake host the booger- and fart joke-filled show that left plenty of A-list celebs slimed. Were you one of them? To refresh your memory, the 20th annual KCAs had family-friendly performances from Gwen Stefani, Akon, and Maroon 5, and shows like Hannah Montana and Zoey 101 battled it out to win those coveted orange blimps.
Not to make you feel old or anything, but this all went down before kids could vote on their iPhones and iPads, like they can today. In 2007, it was all relentless clicks on Nick.com and paper ballots from the now defunct Nickelodeon Magazine. Before the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards airs this Saturday (March 11), let's look back on the zany looks and top teen starlets who slayed the orange carpet in 2007.
Sisters Dakota and Elle walked the carpet looking like straight-up sweethearts in pastel sundresses with beaded necklaces. Dakota won Favorite Movie Actress for her role as Fern Arable in Charlotte's Web later that night.
Years before The Fault in Our Stars and Patriots Day, Nat and Alex were goofing around in bowling jerseys and suit jackets, promoting their Nickelodeon show, The Naked Brothers Band.
Zoey 101 star and Nickelodeon It-girl Jamie Lynn stunned the carpet with a beachy glow and slicked-back bun before introducing Maroon 5 with Chris Brown during the show.
A few months before her second studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad, dropped, Rihanna strutted down the KCAs orange carpet in a Gucci getup.
The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody stars rocked blond mops, fancy-ish tops, dark washed jeans, and slip-on sneaks.
The Disney sister-duo smiled for the cameras as Hayden Panettiere showed off a similar glowy-golden look behind them.
The professional skateboarder and MTV reality star (#TBT Life of Ryan) made all the girls swoon while rocking a crisp white button-up and a Volcom stone necklace on the orange carpet.
Gwen and Akon planned matching attire for the orange carpet prior to performing their hit song "The Sweet Escape" during the show.
Hilary — also rocking the sunshine-glowy-gold look — presented the award for Favorite Music Group alongside Nat and Alex Wolff.
Where else can you get away with wearing a jacket embellished with cartoon characters such as SpongeBob and Jimmy Neutron?
The TV host decked out his fam in 2007's most trendy brand, Ed Hardy, to fit in with the #youths on the orange carpet. Looking back, I'm sure they all regret agreeing to this look.
The High School Musical star and Disney queen posed on the orange carpet while Gwen Stefani casually walked behind her. Don't worry: Her bae (at the time) Zac Efron was also in attendance. They just didn't walk the carpet together.
Selena Gomez wasn't the only one to have her heart crushed when Jesse strolled onto the orange carpet in coordinated stripes, hand-in-hand with then-girlfriend Katie Cassidy.
Emma looked far from Unfabulous in a black and blue sequin dress with a sunkissed glow at the KCAs in 2007.
Nickelodeon's resident heartthrob rocked an off-white look to the awards show and ended up winning Favorite TV Actor for Drake & Josh that night.
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards will air live on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m., hosted by John Cena.