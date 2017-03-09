Here's What The Kids' Choice Awards Orange Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ten years ago, 6.1 million people tuned in to the 2007 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to watch Justin Timberlake host the booger- and fart joke-filled show that left plenty of A-list celebs slimed. Were you one of them? To refresh your memory, the 20th annual KCAs had family-friendly performances from Gwen Stefani, Akon, and Maroon 5, and shows like Hannah Montana and Zoey 101 battled it out to win those coveted orange blimps.

Not to make you feel old or anything, but this all went down before kids could vote on their iPhones and iPads, like they can today. In 2007, it was all relentless clicks on Nick.com and paper ballots from the now defunct Nickelodeon Magazine. Before the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards airs this Saturday (March 11), let's look back on the zany looks and top teen starlets who slayed the orange carpet in 2007.

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards will air live on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m., hosted by John Cena.