Zoey 101 Stars Send Jamie Lynn Spears Love After Her Daughter’s ATV Accident

Nickelodeon

On Sunday (February 5), Jamie Lynn Spears's 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, accidentally drove an ATV into a pond and became trapped under the water, unable to unbuckle her seatbelt. As of Tuesday morning, Maddie was in "stable but critical condition," and Aunt Britney had asked for "wishes and prayers" for her niece.

Some of Jamie Lynn's Zoey 101 co-stars sent their love, too, for her and husband Jamie Watson on social media — because PCA students are a family all their own.

Christopher Massey, who played the happy-go-lucky Michael Barret, told Spears on Instagram, "I love you and your family deeply and my prayers are with you and maddie I hope she has a speedy recovery !!! #prayformaddie."

The cotton swab–obsessed Stacey Dillsen, a.k.a. Abby Wilde, also sent love to Spears.

Moreover, Victoria Justice, who played Spears's roommate Lola on the show, urged fans to spread the love.