Getty Images

‘Hndrxx’ could also bring The Weeknd and DJ Khaled along for the ride

Future Dropped A Big Hint That Rihanna Will Be On His Second Album Of The Month

Even though Future had made a habit of dropping new releases in January, his new self-titled LP didn't drop until last week (February 17). Now, though, he's making up for lost time by announcing his second full-length album of the month, due out this Friday (February 24).

Future announced Hndrxx on social media last night (February 21). While Future lacked any features, Hndrxx looks like it's going to boast some big ones.

Both Rihanna and The Weeknd are tagged in Future's Instagram post announcing the album, and DJ Khaled interrupted his reliable flow of baby pictures to post the cover art on IG — with Rihanna and The Weeknd's handles listed in the caption.

If these new albums are taking their names from Future's various monikers, could there be a Fire Marshal LP on the way too? Maybe next week, just to keep the pace up?