Future’s About To Release That Album We’ve Been Waiting On

More than a year after the release of his last studio album EVOL (which is like five years in Future time), Future is swinging back with a self-titled LP of new music.

Future arrives this Friday, February 17, and includes 17 as-of-yet unreleased tracks. The rapper announced the new album by changing up his whole social media look to match the album's gold-toned cover. He even deleted all his Instagram posts except for the album announcement.

He's also announced details for his 2017 Nobody Safe summer tour, which kicks off May 4 in Memphis and wraps up in Las Vegas on June 30. He'll be bringing Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black along for the entirety of the tour, while Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will show up for a few dates, too.

It's 2017, and despite an otherwise constant state of despair and panic, everything's coming up Future.