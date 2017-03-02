Lorde Dishes About The ‘Drunk Girl’ Who Inspired ‘Green Light’

Scott Dudelson/Getty

It's hard to create a breakup song that's actually light and joyful, but Lorde nailed it with her hotly anticipated comeback track "Green Light." The upbeat song, off her forthcoming Melodrama LP, dropped Thursday (March 2) with an exhilarating music video of the singer dancing through dark streets.

"This is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess," Lorde told Beats 1 anchor Zane Lowe about the inspiration behind the song. "That's her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild."

She also added that writing about heartbreak is new territory for her. "The song is really about those moments kind of immediately after [the breakup]," she said. "Your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, 'She thinks you love the beach, you're such a liar.' What the fuck, she thinks you like the beach?! You don’t like the beach! It’s those little stupid things."

"Green Light" is about Lorde's first real experience with heartbreak, and it looks like she's recovering just fine.

You can expect Melodrama to grapple with similar gross but simultaneously great moments, though no release date has been announced yet. In the meantime, consider adding "Green Light" to your anti-fuckboy playlist.