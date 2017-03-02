Lorde Is (Finally) Back With A Pumped-Up Breakup Anthem

Getty Images

As promised, Lorde returns today with a brand new single called "Green Light." It's our first taste of her forthcoming second album, Melodrama, and it's already got us ready to go on a summer-long road trip where we shake off exactly 100 percent of our problems.

After teasing the song on her website and via IRL installations in Auckland, the New Zealand singer debuted "Green Light" and its music video Thursday (March 2). The video, directed by Grant Singer, sees Lorde riding in the backseat of a town car and wistfully leaning out the window over a nighttime cityscape. She also sings to her reflection in a bathroom mirror while her co-producer Jack Antonoff jams on a tiny piano next to her, because why not sing your guts out in the club bathroom?

There are two kinds of breakup tunes: the meditative, melancholy kind and the no-holds-barred, running-free-through-the-streets kind. "Green Light" falls squarely in the latter category, and this freedom feels so good.