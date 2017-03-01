Justin Bieber Shares His Humble 23rd Birthday Wish

Getty Images

Justin Bieber has plenty of reasons to celebrate these days, between his mysterious collab with DJ Khaled, his upcoming stadium tour, and his apparent impact on the fashion world. On top of all that, it’s Bieber’s 23rd birthday today (March 1), and he’s marking the occasion by sharing his humble wish: to simply be better.

“It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of him blowing bubbles as a little boy.

Bieber also got plenty of birthday love on social media from his thoughtful friends and family. His dad, Jeremy Bieber, toasted to “23 years of greatness!!” on Twitter, while his mom, Pattie Mallette, vowed, “I’ll love you forever.” Bieber’s longtime friend and manager, Scooter Braun, also celebrated by writing on Instagram, “This guy is always fun, always full of energy, and always can put a smile on my face. We have been through hell and back and we are still laughing. I love you buddy and I'm extremely proud of you.”

Other b-day wishes for Biebs came from Usher, Diplo, Charli XCX, and Ellen DeGeneres, who posted an awesome montage video of her and Bieber’s best moments together. See all of their tweets below.