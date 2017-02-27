The Men Of Moonlight Strip Down For Calvin Klein

Getty Images

On the heels of their Oscars win for Best Picture last night, the men of Moonlight have something else to celebrate this morning: a new campaign for Calvin Klein Underwear.

Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex Hibbert — who played Chiron in three different stages of his life in the film — star in the spring 2017 campaign. They’re joined by costar Mahershala Ali, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his moving portrayal as Juan.

The striking black-and-white photos mark the first major fashion campaign for all four actors, and the second official campaign for Raf Simons, Calvin Klein’s new creative director. Simons also dressed Rhodes, Sanders, and Hibbert in classic CK suits for last night’s ceremony, and he did a bang-up job, to say the least.

See the photogenic actors make their big underwear modeling debuts below (except for Hibbert, who chills in a black T-shirt ... because he’s only 12 years old, after all).