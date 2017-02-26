Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali Shouts Out His Newborn Daughter In Oscars Speech

Getty Images/ MTV News

The 2017 Oscars are off to a fantastic start. After a toe-tapping performance by Justin Timberlake and a no-holds-barred monologue by host Jimmy Kimmel, Moonlight's Mahershala Ali took home the gold for Best Supporting Actor, beating out Dev Patel, Jeff Bridges, Michael Shannon, and Lucas Hedges.

Alicia Vikander — last year's Best Supporting Actress winner — presented the 43-year-old actor with his first Oscar, and Ali received a standing ovation from his Hollywood peers for his poignant performance as Juan. While his speech thanked his former teachers for guiding him to serve the characters he portrays, as well as his talented co-stars, Ali saved his best shout out for last.

Ali's wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, tackled the chaotic whirlwind of awards season all while pregnant with the couple's first child. In his speech, Ali proudly revealed that they "just had a daughter four days ago" and thanked his wife for being "a solider through this process."