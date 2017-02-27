Lorde Eats Fries And Teases New Music On A Cryptic Website

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Gather ‘round, everyone: it’s time to thoroughly dissect this cryptic new clip of Lorde eating fries and drinking soda.

The singer has been building hype for her sophomore album with slated performances on SNL and at Coachella, and now, we have the most tangible sign of her new era to date: an actual snippet of what’s presumably new music.

On Monday (February 27), Lorde tweeted, “u hungry?” and posted a link that led to a website aptly titled imwaitingforit.com. The site features only a painfully brief clip of her sitting in the backseat of a vehicle, munching on fast food and drinking out of a styrofoam cup as an upbeat track plays in the background. Two dates and two locations then flash onscreen: March 2 in New York and March 3 in Lorde’s native New Zealand.

On Facebook and Instagram, Lorde accompanied the cryptic link with a new, black-and-white publicity photo that’s striking in every way.

It’s also worth noting that the website’s mysterious teaser is titled “M*******A,” which could be the name of a new single, a new album, or anything, really. Is it Margarita? Melodrama? Macadamia? Marijuana? Millennia? Hopefully, all of our questions will be answered on March 2 — the wait is on.