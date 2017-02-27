Getty Images

Steve Harvey Offers To Help Best Picture Presenter Warren Beatty Get Through All This

Steve Harvey knows all about confusion. In 2015, he infamously named the wrong winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, earning him plenty of derision from all kinds of celebrities. But now that Warren Beatty is in the same boat after Sunday night's Oscars, Harvey is offering up some hard-earned advice.

Beatty was apparently given the wrong envelope during the February 26 Academy Awards ceremony. Instead of the Best Picture winner he was supposed to read, the envelope was a mysterious duplicate of the Best Actress one that had just been handed to Emma Stone. Upon presumably seeing La La Land written on the card, Beatty paused and handed the envelope to co-presenter Faye Dunaway, who announced the musical as the night's winner — even though the Academy had actually selected Moonlight as Best Picture.

Luckily, Beatty isn't the first celebrity to embarrass himself like this. Harvey reached out to the actor on Twitter, urging him to get in touch for some damage control tips.

With Harvey's help, Beatty might just get to put this awkward snafu behind him.