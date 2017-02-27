Oscar Winner Emma Stone Adorably Thanks Ryan Gosling For Making Her Laugh

Getty Images/ MTV News

Emma Stone is the latest Hollywood ingénue to score an Academy Award, following the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and last year's winner, Brie Larson, before her. Stone took home the Oscar for Best Actress during Sunday night's (February 26) 89th Academy Awards ceremony for her charming portrayal of aspiring Hollywood starlet Mia in Damien Chazelle's dreamy La La Land. You could say she captured a feeling, one of Old Hollywood nostalgia, that Academy voters just couldn't ignore.

Stone, 28, accepted the Academy Award with tears in her eyes. "To the women in this category — Natalie [Portman], Isabelle [Huppert], Meryl [Streep], Ruth [Negga] — you are all so extraordinary. I look up to you, and I admire you more than I can put into words. It has been the greatest honor to stand alongside you."

"A moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity, so I want to thank Damien Chazelle for the opportunity to be part of a project that was so special and once of a lifetime," the Oscar winner added. "I am so grateful to have been involved in this film, and thank you for your faith and your patience."

Of course Stone also took the time to thank her charming co-star Ryan Gosling. "Thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar," she said, "And for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure."

Stone concluded her emotional speech by invoking her character Mia's own journey: "I still have a lot of growing and learning and a lot of work to do, and this guy [Oscar] is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey."