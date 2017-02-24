Kailyn Lowry Thanks Fans Following Pregnancy Announcement

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her third child -- and the Teen Mom 2 cast member penned a heartfelt article about the brand-new addition to her family on her website. Now, Isaac and Lincoln's mama took a moment to tweet her appreciation to those who offered encouraging words after this milestone announcement.

And Kail -- who revealed she doesn't know the baby's gender and expressed she "can't wait" to meet her bundle of joy this summer -- is also getting sweet messages from some fellow MTV folks on Twitter.

