The CW

The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Goodbye To Mystic Falls For The Final Time

That's a wrap on The Vampire Diaries. After eight years of mysticism, heartbreak, frustrating romantic developments, and gravity-defying Hero Hair, the celebrated CW drama wrapped production on its very last episode Wednesday night (February 9). The cast and crew were on hand to celebrate the bittersweet occasion with cake, booze, and plenty of tears.

The final episode, titled "I Was Feeling Epic," will bring together the show's most beloved faces from the past and present — including former leading lady Nina Dobrev, who exited the series two seasons ago to pursue other projects. Dobrev wrapped the finale earlier this week, penning a heartfelt note to fans on Instagram. "I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me," she wrote.

Meanwhile, series regulars Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candice King, Kat Graham, and Matt Davis all wrapped on Wednesday. And it appears as though the very final scene that was shot was fittingly between the two brothers that started it all: Damon and Stefan Salvatore. (I'm not crying, you're crying.)

As we look back on some of the cast and crew's final memories from that last day on set, just remember: television shows may be temporary, but memories are forever. Like vampires, who are also forever.