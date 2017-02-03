This Vampire Diaries Series Finale Family Reunion Will Warm Your Cold, Dead Heart

The CW

The series finale of The Vampire Diaries is turning into a family reunion. On Thursday (February 2), Nina Dobrev, the former star of the CW series, posted a photo of herself and two previous TVD cast members — Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan, R.I.P.) and David Anders (John Gilbert, R.I.P.) — posing randomly in an empty hallway.

"I'm just as confused by this photo as you guys are," Dobrev tweeted, later adding "#LateNights."

While executive producer Julie Plec has yet to confirm Uncle John's return in the series finale, Ewell has been spotted on the Vampire Diaries set in Atlanta, where the cast and crew — including Dobrev — are currently filming the series finale. Last week, Dobrev announced her return to the vampire drama with a photo of the finale script, titled "I Was Feeling Epic."

The 28-year-old star departed The Vampire Diaries after Season 6 to pursue other projects, while Anders was killed off the show in Season 2. But it's Ewell who had the honor of being TVD's first major death; Vicki Donovan was shockingly killed during Season 1 after only seven episodes.

It makes sense that TVD would want to bring back so many of its memorable characters for its big finale. It's a show about vampires and magic — the rules of logic are pretty much non-existent at this point — so anything's possible. And considering that the series ender is named after a Lexi quote, we wouldn't be surprised if fan-favorite Arielle Kebbel shows up to say goodbye, too.