Nina Dobrev Pens Heartbreaking Goodbye To The Vampire Diaries One Final Time

Getty Images

Nina Dobrev has left the building. Again.

Upon wrapping filming for the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (February 6) to pen an emotional final farewell to the CW series that launched her career eight years ago. She also shared a photo of the wrap gift she gave her TVD family: custom-made keys.

"This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever," Dobrev wrote. "Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends."

"I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last [eight] years," she added. "We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know."

Dobrev concluded that she's certain fans will be "happy" with the series finale, before ending the heartfelt letter by signing it, "Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert." (Hey, remember Amara?)

The series finale of The Vampire Diaries, set to air March 10, will reunite many of the show's most beloved faces — including Dobrev, who departed the series two years ago to pursue other projects, and former stars Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan), David Anders (John Gilbert), and Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert). We're going to need to flip our humanity switch to get through all of these heartbreaking goodbyes.