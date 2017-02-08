Anderson .Paak Takes You To Church With His New Version Of ‘Come Down’

YouTube

Anderson .Paak is taking us all to church ahead of his big night at the Grammys.

The Malibu singer — who’s nominated for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album — has teamed up with the Grammys’ Believe in Music Campaign for a spirited new video. In it, he and a live gospel choir perform a soulful rendition of his single “Come Down,” moving the entire congregation to its feet. This is probably the first and only time you’ll hear someone belt “you drank up all my liquor” in church — and it’s pretty damn great.

According to the video’s description, the clip is an homage to .Paak’s childhood roots as a church drummer. The cast even features .Paak’s friends and family from his hometown of Oxnard, California, including his sister and his 6-year-old son (a.k.a. the show-stealer from his rowdy Ellen performance).

The Grammys air this Sunday, February 12. Along with being nominated twice, .Paak is also set to hit the stage alongside hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest and rocker Dave Grohl. Sadly, it looks like the gospel choir will be staying home.