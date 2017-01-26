Anderson .Paak And His Six-Year-Old Son Threw A Dance Party On Ellen

Getty Images

Anderson .Paak always brings his A-game during live performances, but his latest was a special, and particularly lit, one.

.Paak appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the host’s celebratory birthday episode, where he and his band The Free Nationals tore through “Am I Wrong.” The Grammy nominee expertly multitasked between singing, playing the drums, and leading the crowd in a synchronized dance, but he hardly demanded all the attention. Since the song’s featured artist, Schoolboy Q, wasn’t around, .Paak brought out his six-year-old son, Soul, for a little father/son dance battle. Oh, and there was confetti, too!

Check out the adorable, kinetic performance below.