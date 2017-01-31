A Tribe Called Quest And Anderson .Paak Will Team Up At The Grammys

Getty Images

The Grammys have a well-documented history of throwing unexpected performers together, and 2017’s ceremony will be no exception.

On the heels of The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s performance news, we’ve also found out that hip-hop titans A Tribe Called Quest will take the stage with Best New Artist nominee Anderson .Paak. That pairing makes sense: .Paak did have a standout feature on ATCQ’s recent album We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service, on the track “Movin Backwards.”

The surprise addition, however, comes via Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who will reportedly join Tribe and .Paak for what’s sure to be a genre-bending performance. Will Grohl and .Paak have a drum-off? Will he fill in for Jack White's noodling contributions on We got it from Here? Or will we get the “‘Dis Generation’/Times Like These’” mash-up that absolutely no one ever asked for? The possibilities are endless.

The trio of Tribe, .Paak, and Grohl will join previously announced performers Adele, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, and Metallica at the Grammys on Sunday, February 12.