Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We're hours away from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI halftime show, and though she's revealed we can expect to hear some of her greatest hits tonight (Feb. 5) in Houston, she's saving a few surprises for later — and apparently one of those involves a bunch of drones whizzing overhead.

CNN reports that Gaga's halftime show will involve a light show carried out by "a coordinated swarm of several hundred aerial drones."

Even though the city of Houston has established a "no-drone zone" with a 34.5-mile radius during the Super Bowl, Gaga's an exception to the rule, and she's leaving her mark on Super Bowl history with this influx of flying robots. This will mark the first time drones will make their way into the Super Bowl halftime show, so Gaga's already making history long before kick-off.

(No word yet on whether or not Kitty Gaga will bring her own canine-friendly drones to the Puppy Bowl, but probably not given that that's just a bunch of animals romping around to give us all a break from screaming at the television.)

Tune into the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. EST, and keep your eyes peeled for Gaga and her high-flying light show at the halfway point.