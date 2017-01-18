Getty Images

Lady Gaga Will Bring One Of Her Classic Songs To The Super Bowl

In just a few weeks, Lady Gaga will take the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it looks like she's bringing a ton of dancers along for the party.

A new behind-the-scenes video shows Gaga working on the choreography for the concert. Though she's still fresh off the release of her new album Joanne, it looks like her Super Bowl show will draw from slightly older material: namely, "Bad Romance."

The clip shows Gaga's dancers performing the claws-out routine made famous by the "Bad Romance" video in 2009. It also shows them timing their steps to the lyrics of the song, meaning we're almost definitely hearing a take on the single come February.

"I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do," Gaga said in the same video.

Her choreographer Richy Jackson added that the performance will show off a side of Gaga that we may have never seen before. "We're going to see a humble, appreciative, yet showmanship side of Gaga," he said. "We haven't seen her like this because we haven't been on a stage like this."

It also seems like the show will be all Gaga. According to Billboard, there won't be any surprise guests joining the star onstage — though like all surprises, that could be subject to change.

The Super Bowl and Gaga's performance will air February 5.