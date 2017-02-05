Taylor Swift Performed 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Live For The First Time

John Shearer/Getty Images for DIRECTV

No word as to whether or not she's rooting for the Patriots or the Falcons (or Lady Gaga, even) at Super Bowl LI, but Taylor Swift got caught up in the fray of the big event anyway and performed a 16-song set in Houston that included the live debut of two tracks much to the delight of her fans.

Swift — whose last concert, her only one in 2016, took place a little further north in Dallas — rocked through a pre-Bowl celebration at Houston's Club Nomadic on February 4, and worked "Better Man," the song she wrote for Little Big Town, and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," her collaboration with Zayn Malik off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, into the set list.

As she did in Dallas with "This Is What You Came For," the song that she co-wrote with her ex, Calvin Harris, Swift took the opportunity to perform a song that technically wasn't a release of hers by singing "Better Man" live for the first time, ever.

The gig also doubled as the debut of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," which didn't feature her brooding partner in crooning crime, but did make fans lose their minds as soon as she picked up the guitar and started singing through it. (And plenty of those fans were hanging out in the VIP section, too: TMZ reports that everyone from Shaq to Jeremy Renner flocked to Swift's concert, and Este Haim and Lea Michele were in the house as well.)

Swift mentioned that her Super Bowl kick-off set is the only one she "knows of" as far as her 2017 calendar is concerned, but hey: It's still early on in the year, and Meredith and Olivia may take over several more dressing rooms before it's over.